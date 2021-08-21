Abject stupidity! No urinals in newly-renovated WOKE building

In an email to employees, last February, Chief Administrative Officer Tom Rinehart wrote:

“We will continue to have gender-specific (male and female) multi-stall restrooms that are readily available to any employee that prefers to use one. But, there will be no urinals in any restroom in the building. This will give us the flexibility we need for any future changes in signage.”

The city has redesigned all the bathrooms to be gender-neutral– which means urinals are not even part of the men’s room.

They don’t want to insult the teeny, itty bitty number of people who don’t accept their sex.

Conservative talk show host Lars Larson first told KGW about the change– he’s outraged.

“I think it’s ridiculous. First of all, I know that it already makes a lot of people uncomfortable. Secondly, it’s gonna take up a lot more space, and third–anyone whose ever been to any public event–have you seen the line at the ladies’ room? Do you see any line at the men’s room?”

He also argues that urinals use far less water than toilets. He’s not alone in that opinion about removing urinals.

“I think it’s kind of ridiculous. After all, what are they gonna do? Make everything one thing?” one person asked.

Yes, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ And you will obey.