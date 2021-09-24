Abolishing ICE! Radical leftist to head ICE prosecutions

















The Biden administration picked a pro-sanctuary city attorney to run ICE prosecutions. She was a Boston immigration rights attorney. She is an open borders activist.

With her in charge and the Biden rules banning ICE from doing their job, ICE is almost abolished.

The attorney has publicly endorsed sanctuary laws for illegal aliens. Kerry Doyle will serve as Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s top prosecutor. The Washington Free Beacon obtained the information from an internal memo.

“Throughout her legal practice in Boston, Ms. Doyle worked closely with the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition and Massachusetts Law Reform Institute providing technical assistance and public testimony and various immigration-related policy issues before the state legislature and Boston City Council,” the ICE memo reads.

Doyle, an outspoken hater of ICE on Beacon Hill, called ICE “out of control” during January 2020 hearing over the Safe Communities Act, which would limit how state and local municipalities interact with federal immigration enforcement.

She is a typical ACLU type and led lawsuits against the Trump administration’s Muslim Ban and deportation of Iranian students.

