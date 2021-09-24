Reporter in Kabul: thousands of green card holders abandoned and in grave danger

M. Dowling
We have still another report of thousands of US green card holders abandoned by the heartless Biden administration in Afghanistan. The media has them in the rearview mirror. Don’t let them get away with it. Biden’s cabal has blood on their hands.

FOX News reporter Trey Yingst reported today from Kabul, Afghanistan where he has been in Kabul all week.

Watch the clips:


