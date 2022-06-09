Abortion Radicals Send a Disturbing Message to Justice’s Wife and Children

A radical leftist pro-abortion group known as Ruth Sent Us, sent a very disturbing, bizarre message on Wednesday to the family of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

That was the same day a heavily-armed Nicholas Roske was arrested outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home at 2 am, threatening to kill the Justice.

According to TheBlaze, right after Ruth Sent Us announced there would be additional protests outside of the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts, and fellow Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, and Kavanaugh too, the group posted a photo of a billboard that is located outside of the school where Kavanaugh’s daughters attend school.

“A special message for Ashley Kavanaugh and your daughters — this billboard was on your school grounds. We feel for you,” the far-left org went on to say in their message.

These people are now going after children. They’re despicable.

The message also claimed Senate Minority Leader McConnell doesn’t care about them. In fact, it’s Nancy Pelosi who doesn’t. She won’t bring up the bill that offers extended protections for Supreme Court Justices.

A special message for Ashley Kavanaugh and your daughters — this billboard was on your school grounds. We feel for you.@LeaderMcConnell and the GOP aren’t worried for your safety. They worry only for the expensive Supreme Court they rigged, and their own power. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/g3n5fgjNZW — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

Related