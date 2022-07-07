Abortions Benefit WHO? Not Women, Especially Not Black Women

OPINION

Abortions Benefit WHO?

It’s not women and, most especially, not Black Women benefitting from abortions.

by Floy Jackson

When you see black women with their fists flying in the air, ​demanding their right to abortions, free, available, any time, any place, at any time in a pregnancy, you are seeing black women embracing a psychological bond between Black America and their captors, the DNC. You’re seeing the maniacal work of Democrats and their echo chamber, the wholly corrupt MSM, and the badly perverted educational system. Essentially, you’re seeing captives of a 70+ year-long, evil Stockholm Syndrome.

How It All Began

There’s always the issue of, “follow the money.” From 2016-2018, Planned Parenthood received $1.8 Billion of Federal taxpayers’ money. In 2020, PP spent a whopping $45 MILLION to get their greatest benefactors, Democrats, elected with a special emphasis on Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Between PP’s big money and even greater, aggressive, and expensive intervention of Zuckerberg’s billions … if there seems, “something rotten in Denmark,” you’d be correct.

What’s that you say? Does the Hyde Amendment bar federal funds for abortion? It’s no great secret, PP plays a great game of, “the pea under the nutshell,” game when it comes to their finances. “But their breast cancer prevention!” shouts PP supporters. That scam was blown to hell when, during a House Oversight hearing, past president of PP, Cecile Richards, admitted not one of their 700 clinics had a single mammogram machine. Abortions in the vast majority of Planned Parenthood’s business and, of course, the wholesale inventory list of baby body parts.

Great Ironies

Planned Parenthood, along with its greatest co-conspirators, the Left and MSM, have done a great job convincing members of the black community that PP is a charitable provider of women’s health, education, and rights.

It’s all about women’s welfare? As women are dropped off at PP’s front doors by nervous boyfriends threatened by being “stuck” with 21 years of child support or pimps worried their “merchandise,” will be damaged, concerns about women’s welfare dramatically fades. The fire-bombing and destruction of Pregnancy Centers, providing every resource for expectant mothers and their babies, gives another clue to the Left’s sincerity.

Move Over Black America …

… you’re about to become, “second fiddle.” Since Roe v Wade 1973, approx. 23 Million black women have aborted their babies. That translates to nearly HALF of the entire black American population today; nearly the entire population of Australia.

As abortion initiatives have focused on reducing the population of Black Americans, Latino communities have grown, stats not missed by Democrats. Predictions abounding, numbers of Latino voters would soon overtake Black voters, and Democrats began focusing more intensely on Latinos. The DNC has worked diligently luring illegal immigration from Latino countries to the great detriment of all Americans but, most especially detrimental to Black communities.

For the first time in 2020, there were more Latino voters than Black voters. And Just Like That, Black Americans are not the primary recipients of Democrats’ devious attentions. Democrats have lured and kept Black Americans chained to their, “New Plantation, ” with crumbs of government handouts and lousy schools meant to keep them condemned to generational poverty, so are they planning the same, sadistic fate for Latino Americans, DNC’s New Plantation for Black and Latino Americans.

The 70+ year Big Lie, proffered by Democrats and echoed by the MSM claiming the RNC and DNC magically, overnight switched places, is one great sham. Democrats were the slave masters, Jim Crow lawmakers, segregationists, KKK Grand Wizards, and lynchers. When LBJ signed the (Republican) Civil Rights Act, Democrats conducted a 57-Day filibuster against it. After LBJ signed this act, he was quoted to have said, “I will have those ni**ers voting Democrat for the next 100 years.”

The only actual, “flipping of the script,” has been Democrats finding a new and improved way to, “own,” Black Americans. They have simply traded physical bondage for a psychological and economic bandage. It is evil, heartless, maniacal but effective. There is a good reason Black Conservatives are always the targets of the worst possible attacks from Democrats. Those who have emancipated themselves from the DNC New Plantation are the greatest threat to their decades-long scam.

Some encouraging news has the DNC very nervous. Thus far in the 2022 primaries, more than half of Latino voters have registered REPUBLICAN! New voters, Democrats turning in their DNC memberships, re-registering Republicans. Thankfully, it appears this is one evil DNC plan about to fail.

Crazy Auntie Maxine, At It Again

If it’s a genuine concern of insurrection, you need to look no further than Crazy Aunt Maxine. As she shouts, “the hell with the Supreme Court! We will DEFY them,” now that’s a real insurrection, my friend. But Waters didn’t stop there. Numerous times before, Rep Waters has overtly, recklessly called for violence in the streets, “at the grocery store, at restaurants, at the gas station,” (particularly stupid and dangerous), today she shouted, “Black women will be out in droves.”

Let Me Repeat … It IS a case of Stockholm’s Syndrome, captives of the DNC Plantation are sent out into the streets to, “fight like all hell,” on behalf of their captors while political elites remain safe and comfy ensconced behind their exclusive, gated communities, protected by the best-armed security technology can provide and WeThePpl can pay for.

It is prudent to mention, that Maxine Waters has, on no fewer than four occasions, been voted the most corrupt member of the House. Her LA district #43, is not only considered the worst in her state but among the worst in the nation. Meanwhile, Ms. Waters lives in a $4.3 Million, 6,000 square foot Mansion in one of the wealthiest areas of LA – outside her ED 43 cesspool, a place of pure misery.

Today’s Civil Rights Heroes Stomped On

Martin Luther King, the great civil rights leader of yore, was registered, Republican. Back then, no self-respecting minority would ever lay claim to belonging to the DNC. They knew who real racists were. But that was, “BCC-MSM,” Before the Corporate Corrupted MSM, before the thousands of times they repeated their, “flipping of the script,” scenario deceiving millions of Americans. I would suggest America could use a new legion of 21st Century Civil Rights leaders but, these prestigious people already exist.

Thomas Sowell, Col. Allen West, Justice Clarence Thomas, Prof. Carol Swain, Shelby Steele, Alveda King, Candace Owens, and Dr. Ben Carson, are just a small sampling of the many highly accomplished, brilliant, modern-day Civil Rights heroes who literally walk in the footsteps of the courageous African American, great achievers who came before them.

It takes great courage for these people because they are Black Conservatives, those who have dared to emancipate themselves from the DNC New Plantation. That act automatically puts a giant target on their backs.

These are role models our youth should idolize, should emulate. Instead, they idolize foul-mouthed “gangsta rappers,” belting out lyrics not fit to print. Inner city young people need to know those heroes mentioned here and many more, have come from the same situations as they, or worse, and yet they rose above every challenge.

Never Forget: NONE of the current INSANITY in America would be remotely possible without a Fully Complicit, MSM

