Uruguayan Judge Orders Pfizer to Release Vaccine Ingredients!

By Mark Schwendau

Pfizer pharmaceuticals must turn over all the information they have on their COVID-19 vaccine’s mRNA gene modification biochemical composition in the next 24 hours. This is according to a ruling by an Uruguayan judge, which must include any evidence of “graphene oxide” or “nanotechnological elements.” Pfizer must also provide proof of the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

The court order was released last Saturday by Judge Alejandro Recarey. He ordered the Presidency, the Ministry of Public Health, the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), and Pfizer to present all the information on Covid-19 vaccines within 48 hours, El Observad news outlet reported.

“A hearing will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 am where representatives of all the agencies and the company must appear,” added the news outlet.

Another news outlet, France 24, offered this English translation:

“According to the decision, the Executive and the US laboratory must provide documentation on the composition of the vaccines, including the possible presence of ‘graphene oxide’ or ‘nanotechnological elements’.

Data is also requested that demonstrates the ‘harmlessness’ of ‘the substance called messenger RNA’ and that proves with studies by the US agency of the United States, the FDA, ‘the experimental nature’ of the vaccines.

The magistrate asks that the authorities ‘explain whether alternative anti-covid-19 therapies have been studied’ and ‘if not, clarify why these solutions were not explored,’ according to the document.

The contracts signed between the government and Pfizer are also subject to scrutiny to see if they contain clauses ‘for civil indemnity or criminal impunity for suppliers regarding the occurrence of possible adverse effects,’ among other details.

The court decision also requires explanations as to whether studies have been carried out ‘aiming to explain the notorious increase in deaths from covid-19 as of March 2021 in relation to the previous year.’

‘Very especially, Pfizer will be instructed to state within 48 hours – with the provision of documentary data if applicable – if the company has admitted (…) the verification of adverse effects of vaccines against the so-called Covid-19. In general, and also in detail regarding the child population,’ says the document.”

Pfizer and the other major players in the making of Covid-19 vaccines have all refused to release their ingredients even though they hold patents on them and are immune from product liability. This has remained a real mystery to people of science and people of the legal community as well. Learned people have been very put off by the fact that these drugs never went through the traditional transparent peer review process where fellow scientists without any interest in the companies are asked to review the contents of the drugs and data from trial use of same.

Some doctors who have secured samples of the Covid-19 vaccines have reported seeing nanoparticles of graphene metals in them as well as eastern world parasites alive and well moving around. Everyone in the science community agrees these two items should not be found in any vaccine samples for any reason.

Other court cases which could blow the lid off of the Covid-19 vaccines are said to be ongoing in India as well as the United States.

India Science magazine reported:

“An Indian man is suing one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers after falling seriously ill during a trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The patient developed a neurological condition after being vaccinated last month and is seeking 50 million rupees ($680,000) in damages from the Serum Institute of India (SII), which produces the vaccine in India.”

Meanwhile, in a development of a lawsuit against Pfizer in the United States just today,

“Pfizer Asks Court to Dismiss Whistleblower Lawsuit Because GOVERNMENT WAS AWARE OF FRAUD”

A whistleblower came forward with a lawsuit alleging that Pfizer provided the CDC data on the Covid-19 vaccine drug they provided to the US Government they knew to be fraudulent and altered to get their drug both accepted and approved for emergency use.

Two other defendants in the case are Ventavia Research Group, which conducted vaccine trials on behalf of Pfizer, and ICON PLC, another Pfizer contractor.

Pfizer was previously was fined $2.3 billion in 2009 relative to the False Claims Act. This was the largest healthcare fraud settlement in the history of the U.S. Department of Justice. It stemmed from allegations of Pfizer’s illegal marketing of unapproved off-label products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Many are finding it both disgusting and humorous that Pfizer’s defense seems to be: Since your political leaders in government knew we were lying, our product liability waiver still remains intact.

Proof of fraud could negate any liability waiver previously agreed to by Congress and President Donald Trump.

