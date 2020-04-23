Vernon Jones resigns, “I have left the plantation”

Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones committed the ultimate sin for a Democrat — he supported Donald Trump for president and now he is stepping down. Mr. Jones said, “I have left the plantation.”

He liked the way the president handled the virus, he fully supports his Step program and regaled President Trump’s funding of black colleges. President Trump put more blacks to work than any president before him. He called the president a “transformative figure.”

The backlash was harsh and swift from his colleagues who immediately put up an opponent to challenge him for his seat in November.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jones said he’s stepping down from the Georgia House and lashed out at the Democratic Party over its “bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative.”

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party. I take pride in being an independent thinker. My first amendment right to freedom of speech is under siege. I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative,” Jones said in a statement released by CBS 46. “I endorsed the White guy (Donald J. Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Joe Biden) that put Blacks in jail. Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation. Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term, effective April 22, 2020. However, I will remain woke and vigilant in educating and fighting for my people,” Jones added. “The Left hates me because they can’t control me,” Jones tweeted on Wednesday, according to ABC News.