About that demand to testify, DJT says no thanks

House Democrats rejected impeachment managers’ demand for testimony at the impeachment trial. The media is claiming they requested Donald Trump testify, but even that is a lie. It was a demand.

They said if he didn’t: “If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.

Sounds like a threat or intimidation to me.

IT’S A STUNT

In a letter to Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead House manager prosecuting the case, the lawyers called the request a “public relations stunt.”

“Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th president of the United States, who is now a private citizen,” wrote the lawyers, Bruce L. Castor Jr., and David Schoen.

Mr. Schoen later clarified by text message that Mr. Trump did not plan to testify voluntarily. He accused Democrats in the House and Senate of running an unfair proceeding because they had yet to share even basic rules, like how long the defense would have to present.

“I don’t think anyone being impeached would show up at the proceedings we firmly believe are unconstitutional,” Mr. Schoen said.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers rejected that conclusion in their reply.

“As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative inference in this unconstitutional proceeding,” they wrote.

The exchange highlighted one of the biggest evidentiary holes in the managers’ case: how precisely Mr. Trump conducted himself when it became clear the Capitol was under assault on Jan. 6. The president sent several tweets sympathizing with the mob and calling for peace during that time. Still, media reports and accounts by lawmakers who desperately tried to reach him to send in reinforcements suggested he was “delighted” by the invasion.

It was, of course, a stunt. There is no end to the many ways they will attack DJT. That’s all they do – attack DJT. They don’t do anything else except attack Trump supporters.

This impeachment is unconstitutional. Democrats are blowing up our beautiful Constitution.

