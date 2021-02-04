Biden admin goes to war with CDC director during a health crisis

Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director said the staff was “muzzled” and “beaten down” under the Trump administration. She soon found herself muzzled by Joe Biden.

Walensky made the mistake of saying vaccinating teachers isn’t a prerequisite for the safe reopening of U.S. schools.

“There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen,” she said, adding that “safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely.”

Asked about Walensky’s comments at another briefing later in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the CDC hasn’t yet issued official guidance on teacher vaccinations and measures needed for safe school reopenings.

Then Walensky dutifully walked back her statement because Joe is muzzling her and beating her down, no doubt.

She went up against the teachers’ unions — a losing proposition. They own Joe Biden.

As it happens, Walensky wasn’t talking as director, or so she says.

If you think CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was speaking as a director when she talked about vaccinations for teachers and opening schools, you would be wrong. It was the other Walensky, It was Ms. Walensky the person, not the CDC director.

Okay, that clears things up!

White House is now saying CDC Director Walensky was “speaking in her personal capacity” when discussing vaccinations for teachers and opening schools. To be clear, she was not speaking in her personal capacity, but as the CDC Director. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 4, 2021

