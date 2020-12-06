About that election – we know what you did

Republicans are remarkably oblivious and uninvolved as Joe Biden inches closer to taking over the reins of government. They don’t seem to care at all that this election was probably stolen, and we might never again see a Republican president.

They might not care, but their voters do. And they know we are on the brink of losing the country to the far-left. Democrats adopted the communists and socialists in order to win. And Republicans are not fighting. They think we will just swallow these election results and everything will go back to swamp normal.

Trump is still fighting.

GEORGIAN VOTERS THINK THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN

A majority of Georgia voters believe the 2020 presidential election was compromised enough to alter the results of the election, a Trafalgar Group survey released Friday showed.

They also found that the two senatorial races are very close. Georgia has changed. The Left altered the state’s demography.

A majority of voters, 53.2 percent, said “yes,” while 37.9 percent said “no” and 8.9 percent indicated that they remained unsure.

The majority is even greater among GOP voters exclusively, 74.6 percent of whom expressed the belief that the elections were compromised enough to change the outcome:

This poll is based on All votes we anticipate to be counted in GA Senate Runoff (both above and below the table). — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) December 4, 2020

At the same time, the same exact corrupt practices used to defeat Donald Trump will again be used for the two senatorial races. The media — all of it — think they will convince us to accept a Biden presidency, but Americans won’t. At least half of America won’t.

We are in danger of losing our Republic and these Republicans are like mutes.

The Dangerous Candidates

It is critical that Warnock and Ossoff lose! These two far-left Democrats — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — will put Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in power. It will mean a stacked Supreme Court, lockdowns, elimination of the Electoral College, cozying up to Chinese Communists, two new Democrat states, reparations, open borders, communist health care, and so much more.

Watch: