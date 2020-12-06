Morning Joe News: President Trump is killing people every day

Former Governor Huckabee responded to the lunatic ramblings of Mika this week. She claimed President Trump is killing people every day. In fact, President Trump saved lives with travel bans that Democrat media bashed him for doing. When the ‘scientists’ told him to instruct people to wear masks or social distance, he did it, and he was condemned for that. When Americans needed a vaccine, he is the one who did all the right things to make that happen too.

Watch:

“The press has lost its mind, they’ve long lost their credibility… the disease has more credibility than the press does," Fox’s @GovMikeHuckabee slams MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski for saying President Trump is "killing people." pic.twitter.com/4Uiq0UXkIk — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) December 6, 2020

Here’s more of your unbiased news service. The AP doesn’t seem to understand that half the country thinks the election was won fraudulently, and with good reason.:

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump says. The president's personal attorney has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in a failing effort to help Trump subvert the election results. https://t.co/tddbusw6VA — The Associated Press (@AP) December 6, 2020

It’s so moving to see how much they care. Consider their reaction to Rudy Giuliani getting COVID.

Does anyone really think a senile old liar and an unlikeable communist won over 82 million people who flooded to the polls? Maybe they did by some miracle. The country has gone insane.

Fox’s @greggutfeld: “Joe is sniffing around Trump’s past achievements to call his own. After condemning ‘America first’ as xenophobic, what’s his new platform? Hmm, ‘America first’. Dems & the media applaud this ‘bold move’: the same bold move they deemed racist just months ago” pic.twitter.com/NJiyppQhva — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) December 6, 2020