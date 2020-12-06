Powerful Levin show tonight about Biden’s “implausible” win

Pollster and election expert Patrick Basham wrote a brilliant article in the Spectator last week pointing to some very implausible facts in the Biden win.

He will appear on Life, Liberty, and Levin this evening on Fox News. He continues the analysis on the show this evening, and it promises to be a stunner if the sneak preview is any indicator.

“If we are to accept that Biden won, against the trend of all these non-polling metrics, it not only means that one of these metrics was inaccurate this time, for the first time ever,” he tells Levin. “It means that each one of these metrics was wrong for the first time and at the same time as all the others.”

“It is not statistically impossible,” he says, “but it is statistically implausible.”

“He was the challenger. He has apparently, allegedly received more votes than any candidate for president in American history. And yet he has done very, very poorly in most of the country, except where it absolutely mattered,” says Basham. That is stunning and he’s right.

This election is exceptional in that it beat back all the usual predictors, he explained. You would think an exceptional election, which this is, would exhibit some uniformity. But there isn’t any. Biden did very poorly in most of the country except where it absolutely mattered.

The metrics that have a 100% accuracy in picking the President all indicated Donald Trump would win in 2016 and that was the case again in 2020. Biden’s win would mean that all of these metrics were wrong for the first time and at the same time.

The anomalies are also bizarre. The rejection rate in the key swing counties had historically low rejection rates – very close to zero in some cases. Given the increase in mail-in balloting and the inexperience of the counters, it is implausible that the figure of rejection rates would be as low as it was.

“It’s reasonable” for Americans to want to find out what happened,” wrote Basham in his powerful, common sense article.

The Left, and the Left media act like Mr. Basham, is insane, and his arguments illogical.

The show airs this evening and promises to be a stunner. We need to know what happened before we become Venezuela.

