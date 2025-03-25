About The Hill Article: Trump Was Right on Ukraine

The person in the clip addresses an op-ed published in The Hill on March 18th, Sadly, Trump is right on Ukraine. It’s an op-ed, not a news article, but only months ago, such an article would not be published in The Hill or any mainstream media.

It begins:

I rarely agree with President Trump, but his latest controversial statements about Ukraine are mostly true. They seem preposterous only because Western audiences have been fed a steady diet of disinformation about Ukraine for more than a decade. It is time to set the record straight on three key points that illuminate why Ukrainians and former President Joe Biden — not merely Russian President Vladimir Putin — bear significant responsibility for the outbreak and perpetuation of war in Ukraine.

First, as recently documented by overwhelming forensic evidence and affirmed even by a Kyiv court, it was Ukrainian right-wing militants who started the violence in 2014 that provoked Russia’s initial invasion of the country’s southeast, including Crimea. Back then, Ukraine had a pro-Russia president, Viktor Yanukovych, who had won free and fair elections in 2010 with strong support from ethnic Russians in the country’s southeast.

We have known this since the invasion, but anyone saying it was accused of siding with Russian President Putin.

I’m not a pro Russia.

I’m not a pro zelensky person.

I’m pro truth.

I’m pro reality.

I’m pro peace. You don’t have to pick a side to see what’s going on. You just need to pause and zoom out. Do a little bit of digging. Once you step outside the media filter, the picture… pic.twitter.com/Fp94Je1v2C — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) March 25, 2025

People are starting to see things differently. We were told Ukraine was protecting democracy while they were taking freedom away from their own people.

Pew Research Center poll of the American People: “CONFIDENT ZELENSKY WILL DO THE RIGHT THING WHEN IT COMES TO WORLD AFFAIRS”

2022 2024

72% 48% THIS…is CNN. pic.twitter.com/jWeOLUpngg — R2DHue (@R2DHue) March 3, 2025

