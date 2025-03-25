Trump Invokes State Secrets Privilege and Warns Judge Boasberg

On Monday evening, the Trump DOJ said it was exercising the State Secrets Privilege and informed Judge James Boasberg that it would no longer provide him with any information about deportation flights.

“The Executive Branch hereby notifies the Court that no further information will be provided in response to the Court’s March 18, 2025, Minute Order based on the state secrets privilege and the concurrently filed declarations of the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security,” the DOJ wrote.

Judge Boasberg said Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to deport criminal aliens is “incredibly troublesome and problematic” and threatened the Trump administration with consequences if they violate his order in the future.

Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio, and Kristi Noem signed declarations in support of the invocation of state secret privilege to deny Boasberg’s demand for details on Venezuelan terror flights.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Boasberg gave the lawyers of the deported aliens until next Monday to respond.

Trump warned the judge not to create a constitutional crisis.

4/ Trump Administration reminds judge of important of not creating constitutional crisis with his orders. Will Judge take heed? pic.twitter.com/lKs9G24RfI — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 24, 2025

