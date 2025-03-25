President Trump Brokered a Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire on the Seas

President Trump has brokered a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine and Russia on the seas. The White House says Ukraine and Russia have agreed to “ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes.”

In a readout on the Russia–US talks posted by the Kremlin, Moscow said it had agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, but only “after the following conditions are met.” The terms include the lifting of US sanctions on the Russian Agricultural Bank and other banks involved in food trade.

“The United States will assist in restoring Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the global market, reducing the cost of maritime insurance, and expanding access to ports and payment systems to conduct such transaction,” Moscow said.

In its own readout of the talks, the US suggested it was planning to ease some sanctions on Russia’s food sector, stating that “the United States will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports.”

Moscow also said it wanted port service restrictions and sanctions on Russian-flagged vessels involved in the trade of food products—including seafood—and fertilizers to be lifted.

Separately, Moscow said the two sides had also agreed to develop measures to halt strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities for a period of 30 days, which the Kremlin said started on 18 March, “with the possibility of extension or withdrawal if either party fails to comply.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters, that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine will remain under Russia’s control. The ministry said transferring control to Ukraine or other countries would be impossible, as would operating it jointly, because of concerns over physical and nuclear safety.

BREAKING: Zelensky has issued a statement on US-Russia talks, stating that both parties agreed to a ceasefire at sea and free navigation, along with an energy ceasefire for both nations, and that third-party control and monitoring could be implemented. pic.twitter.com/TGVoIy6jht — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 25, 2025

Zelensky Is Still Presenting Problems

Zelensky accused Steve Witkoff of colluding with Russia against US and Ukraine interests. One of his representatives wants Witkoff removed over his alleged naivèté.

He also insists on security guarantees but not from the UN.

Today, we held meetings focused on diplomatic efforts. I spoke with Rustem Umerov. Yesterday there was a meeting with the U.S. team. Today, U.S. representatives spoke with the war team—that is, with representatives of Russia. After that, another meeting took place between the… pic.twitter.com/ZNNtU86ZLG — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 24, 2025

