Absentee ballots found in a ditch in WI

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A U.S. Postal Service investigation is underway after mail was found along the road in the Fox Valley, Wisconsin.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says three trays were found in a ditch.

The mail was immediately turned over to the postal service.

On Wednesday, a USPS spokesman said the mail included absentee ballots.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply