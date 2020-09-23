MTA says no more pooping on subways, buses, facilities

Who knew? People have been pooping wherever they choose but that is now banned.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board will formally ban defecating on its subways, buses, and transit facilities during its meeting on Wednesday.

It was basically covered under the no spitting or urinating but they are now specifically adding defecating. There is a $100 fine for it. Soooo…they can catch some homeless guy and give him a ticket for $100 that he will never pay. That will prove ineffective.

It’s a new rule that poopers will ignore.

Complaints of “soiled” subway trains surged in 2019, according to MTA data. It’s also all over Twitter with photos.

Yet transit workers have long complained of nasty conditions on trains. The workers’ union, Transport Workers Union Local 100, launched a “Trash Train” photo contest last October to highlight the filth and protest cuts to cleaning crews.

I am sure that won’t do diddly squat.

Those rules also include policies targeting homeless people who live in the system. The rules require riders to exit subway cars at the end of the line, ban people from lingering in subway stations for more than an hour, and bar riders from bringing large shopping carts on trains.

The MTA exists in constant deficit. It’s a disaster. They need more cleaning crews.

Poop Video, not for the faint of heart:

Omg. Too much poop on the trains. @MTA you need Train Monitors to keep peoples feet of the seats and to keep people from randomly poopin on your trains. God bless. https://t.co/b0XSexm9eq — See Me Hear Me. My Life Matters❤️ Theresa Reed (@freedom_blessed) April 30, 2020