Absolute Absurdity of Authoritarian COVID Policies

















By Thomas Alexander Miller

This is an anecdotal story to explain the absolute absurdity in some of the authoritarian policies stemming from Covid.

I went into a local thrift shop last Monday and walked around the store for about thirty minutes checking out items and old movies and CDs. When I was ready to pay, I placed all of my items on the counter and the first words out of the clerk’s mouth were “it’s my policy to check and see proof of vaccination before I will allow you to buy these things. Do you have proof of vaccination?”

I asked if she was the owner and she replied “yes.”

I politely said to her, “I don’t carry around my personal medical records everywhere I go, and even if I did, I wouldn’t feel comfortable showing them to a random stranger.”

She replied, “then your business isn’t welcome here.”

A bit baffled, I shook my head and replied, “I just spent thirty minutes in your store touching items and shopping around. If I was sick or contagious everything I’ve just put on the counter and touched in the store is potentially infectious now. What is the point of your policy if it’s not going to prevent contamination?”

She then replied, in a very defensive tone, “are you threatening me?”

That was the end of the transaction.

Point is, what would a vaccine mandate accomplish without the destruction of privacy and the overabundance of government oversight into your every movement? Absolutely nothing.

