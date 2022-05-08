Abusive Radical Leftists Scream Outside Justices’ Homes

A radical teacher named Lacie Wooten Holway organized the protests today at the homes of Justice Kavanaugh and Chief Justice Roberts, according to Amy Kremer.
The goal is to threaten and pressure them to back off the Roe v. Dobbs case. They get their way when they behave like third world revolutionaries. They don’t believe in democracy.
There was a heavy police presence after a while.
Pro-abortion protesters march to homes of Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts in ‘vigil’ for Roe v. Wadehttps://t.co/6dbwMuJ34Q
— SparkyBru (@SparkyBru) May 8, 2022
The marchers have made it to what appears to be Justice Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/c5YJMULMv7
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
Women’s Voices of South West Florida in Chevy Chase for a vigil for #RoeVsWade Kavanaugh and Roberts getting some #Words #HearTheirVoice? @wv_swfl pic.twitter.com/WGLTruwPVJ
— Make Your Own Dinner— l’m on #Strike (@MrsRockstar2) May 8, 2022
The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
Strong police presence here. They tell me maybe 50-100 people showed up and marched to both Kavanaugh’s and Robert’s homes. Not clear whether Justice Kavanaugh and his family are home but the lights are all on. pic.twitter.com/e7meSrImT3
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022
Back to Justice Kavanaugh’s home. Protesters are moving back and forth while Montgomery County police stands by. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xqpsQWQE64
— Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 8, 2022
Chief Justice ROBERT’S HOUSE
Stop #2: Chief Justice Roberts’ home with people chanting, “the whole world is watching!” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OZF98vbqXX
— Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 7, 2022
Damn pity that their ‘parents’ were NOT pro choice eh!!!
Would like to think Pope Francis is watching and preparing to comment on the courage of U.S. Justices willing to stand for the lives of millions of unborn children. He could maybe work up the same kind of passion for ending Roe vs. Wade, he has for ending fossil fuel. From our lips to God’s ears.