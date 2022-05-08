Abusive Radical Leftists Scream Outside Justices’ Homes

A radical teacher named Lacie Wooten Holway organized the protests today at the homes of Justice Kavanaugh and Chief Justice Roberts, according to Amy Kremer.

The goal is to threaten and pressure them to back off the Roe v. Dobbs case. They get their way when they behave like third world revolutionaries. They don’t believe in democracy.

There was a heavy police presence after a while.

Chief Justice ROBERT’S HOUSE


Anonymous
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Damn pity that their ‘parents’ were NOT pro choice eh!!!

Frank S.
Frank S.
43 minutes ago

Would like to think Pope Francis is watching and preparing to comment on the courage of U.S. Justices willing to stand for the lives of millions of unborn children. He could maybe work up the same kind of passion for ending Roe vs. Wade, he has for ending fossil fuel. From our lips to God’s ears.

