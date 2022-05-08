Abusive Radical Leftists Scream Outside Justices’ Homes

A radical teacher named Lacie Wooten Holway organized the protests today at the homes of Justice Kavanaugh and Chief Justice Roberts, according to Amy Kremer.

The goal is to threaten and pressure them to back off the Roe v. Dobbs case. They get their way when they behave like third world revolutionaries. They don’t believe in democracy.

There was a heavy police presence after a while.

Pro-abortion protesters march to homes of Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts in ‘vigil’ for Roe v. Wadehttps://t.co/6dbwMuJ34Q — SparkyBru (@SparkyBru) May 8, 2022

The marchers have made it to what appears to be Justice Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/c5YJMULMv7 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Women’s Voices of South West Florida in Chevy Chase for a vigil for #RoeVsWade Kavanaugh and Roberts getting some #Words #HearTheirVoice? @wv_swfl pic.twitter.com/WGLTruwPVJ — Make Your Own Dinner— l’m on #Strike (@MrsRockstar2) May 8, 2022

The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Strong police presence here. They tell me maybe 50-100 people showed up and marched to both Kavanaugh’s and Robert’s homes. Not clear whether Justice Kavanaugh and his family are home but the lights are all on. pic.twitter.com/e7meSrImT3 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022

Back to Justice Kavanaugh’s home. Protesters are moving back and forth while Montgomery County police stands by. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xqpsQWQE64 — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 8, 2022

Chief Justice ROBERT’S HOUSE

Stop #2: Chief Justice Roberts’ home with people chanting, “the whole world is watching!” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OZF98vbqXX — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 7, 2022

