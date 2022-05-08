Liz Cheney Plans to Win with Radical Democrats Voting for Her

Breitbart reports that an advertising agency that worked with Biden and BLM is assisting Cheney’s reelection in Wyoming.

A leftist political advertising agency, People First, has reportedly begun promoting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to Democrats in the Wyoming Republican primary. Wyoming has an open primary and Democrats can vote for Republicans.

The agency’s website indicates it is affiliated with far-left Democrat organizations, such as President Biden’s campaign arm, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter, Breitbart reports.

Under the agency’s former name, Main Street One, the pro-leftist group has received disbursements of hundreds of thousands of dollars from radical organizations, Federal Election Commission records show. Among those organizations are “Biden for President” and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to Breitbart.

This evil woman – Liz Cheney – is going to win with Democrat — far-left radicals — backing her and voting for her.

