Accused: Hundreds of Chicago Teachers Groomed, Sexually Assaulted Children

Hundreds of teachers in Chicago’s public school system raped, sexually assaulted, or groomed students or engaged in policy violations over the past four years, according to a report released this week.

According to a report released by Chicago Public Schools’ Office of the Inspector General, the 2021-2022 school year saw 772 investigations into teachers for allegedly raping, sexually assaulting, or grooming students.

The report was released on Sunday. At least 70 allegations were substantiated in the 21-22 school year.

One OIG investigation concluded one teacher groomed and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student three times. That teacher was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. After a November 2022 trial, the teacher was acquitted on all counts, the report said, despite evidence provided by the student and social media records.

Yet another incident involved a teacher asking “a fourth-grade student why her lips were chapped, and then stated that the student’s lips were chapped because she was ‘sucking dick.’”

One gym teacher exposed himself to a sophomore girl and sent a different 15-year-old student “photos and videos of himself masturbating and engaged in other sexual acts.”

Another investigation revealed a former JROTC staff member had sex with a high school girl over the course of a year when she was 16 to 17 years old, the report said. The OIG said the girl was also given alcohol and marijuana and purchased marijuana for him, the OIG said.

The pair also exchanged hundreds of text messages and calls.

“I’m ready to f— right now … I’m not gonna be gentle either,” one message read, the report said. When the staffer learned he might be investigated, he threatened to kill the girl and her family.

One high school teacher allegedly exchanged 4,000 text messages with a female student, including 400 in one day. The teacher said he was in an open marriage and was “attracted to other people.”

Other incidents included a high school gym teacher allegedly exposing himself to a female student.

The report said that one charter school administrator took a high school junior to a Broadway play in downtown Chicago when he touched her leg during the performance. After the show, while driving the student home, he “slid his hand down inside of the front of the student’s pants and touched his genitals.”.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mary Fergus, executive director of media relations for the school district, said education officials support the “work to investigate all issues of misconduct among our 40,000 team members.”

“As a District, we take seriously our responsibility to serve our families with integrity and to address individuals who breach CPS policies and the public’s trust and hold them accountable,” she said. “CPS will continue to ensure our District policies and procedures support the highest ethical standards to ensure our valued team members act in the best interest of our students.”

She noted that the district had taken action against those engaged in wrongdoing.

