Clown World: We Are All Going to Get Microchipped Eventually

After a Wisconsin firm embedded microchips in its employees, social media wants to know–is my company next? Jefferson Graham of USA Today says you will get chipped eventually. It will be a while, but you will be chipped.

Uh, no, not happening.

Watch:

There are those in power who do see humans as something they should control. In January 2022, Justice Sotomayor compared regulating people to regulating machines during a Supreme Court hearing on mandatory masks and vaccines.

“Why is a human spewing a virus not like a machine spewing sparks?” Sotomayor is…um. Wow. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 7, 2022

I don’t know Sonia, maybe because we are human beings, equal to you, not beneath you?

Klaus Schwab, the authoritarian leader of the World Economic Forum, has a timetable for the world’s people to be microchipped.

WEF Founder Klaus Schwab Explains the Timetable for Microchipping Everyone by 2026 “At first we will implant them in our clothes…We will implant them in our brains or on our skin…In the end, maybe, there will be direct communication between our brain and the digital world.” pic.twitter.com/w7dUCOS2Aj — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 16, 2022

It’s a growing phenomenon. Australia’s banks want their people chipped. Don’t worry it’s not to control you, it’s for your own good. Forget economic freedom. Trust Big Government and Big Banks.

SAVE THE CHILDREN

The World Economic Forum has rolled out the idea of microchipping your children to normalize the behavior.

“Should you implant a tracking chip in your child?” a blog post from the WEF asks. “There are solid, rational reasons for it, like safety. Would you actually do it? Is it a bridge too far?”

The organization is suggesting such a phenomenon as an inevitability.

“With the right support, vision, and audacity, these transformative technologies — that go beyond augmentation — become possible.

“As scary as chip implants may sound, they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent. Hearing aids or glasses no longer carry a stigma,” the blog post adds. “They are accessories and are even considered a fashion item. Likewise, implants will evolve into a commodity.”

True Activist says some parents will do anything to protect their children and want to do it sooner rather than later.

“If it’ll save my kid, there’s no stuff that’s too extreme. Microchipping would be an extra layer of protection if something bad does happen.” one parent said, “If a small chip the size of a grain of rice could have prevented a tragedy, I think most parents would have said, ‘I think I would have done it.’”

It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

