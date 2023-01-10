This Is Why Biden’s Classified Documents Are a Problem

Joe Biden, as Vice President, kept classified documents in a safe at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington after he left office. It’s a fake think tank and serves as a vehicle for political activism.
Lawyers found them, and the United States Attorney is investigating at the request of The National Archives.
Donald Trump was President of the United States when he took classified documents to Florida. He was able to declassify them easily. Biden did not have that authority. As President, Trump could de-classify documents. Biden was not President at the time and did not have that power. He was a Vice President.
The number of documents Biden had was far smaller, perhaps only ten. The classification level is unknown.
The real problem is this:
The material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.,” Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.
They knew before the election and covered it up. The National Archives took possession of the documents the day after it was found. This is one more example of the two-tiered system we live under. More than that, it shows we can’t trust our intelligence agencies to protect us. They protect Democrats.
This should matter to people. It’s not the Hunter scandal, but it’s big enough. Some reports claim he essentially stole the documents.
No one in any of our intelligence agencies said a word. That had to be for political reasons. Nothing else makes sense.
Every agency is politicized – Left.
Hopefully, the House Republicans will look into this. It affects Donald Trump. How do they charge Trump and not Biden? We don’t need DJT perp-walked unless they want to do the same to Joe Biden.
We have to at least try to stop this corrupt system of justice. Once they unionized these folks, the agencies went 100% Left and they are way too biased. It’s dangerous for our Republic.
The House of Representatives and the Speaker have a lot of power. While not as much as a President, it is more than a Vice President. The Speaker can jail almost anyone for Contempt of Congress. This Congress must use this power to the fullest to set the tone that the Congress is an equal partner with the President and Bureaucrats serve at the pleasure of all Three Branches of Government.
The House should start with Merrick Garland testifying in front a Committee 7 days a week at least 12 hours a day for the next Month are so. At least 3 committees can take up this process. Put enough pressure on Garland and he will fold and tell the Congress to take a hike; then toss him in jail for Contempt. This will set the tone for the rest of the Government. Then call in Director Bill Burns over at the CIA. The Congress needs to make being a Director of any Department so dangerous that going rouge and getting out of line will be a quick life changing experience.
Right now these Directors THINK they are untouchable by the Congress, but the House has a huge amount of power. In addition to jailing people for contempt the Speaker can control portions of Budgets; it’s called Fencing. The Speaker can start taking away “perks”. He can mandate that All travel will commercial and take away private plane perks. The OIG reports to Congress and the House can put a lot of financial pressure on the OIG to investigate any Department they want to have investigated. All it really takes is a House with balls and a Speaker with Brass Balls. In the next 30 days we will see if Kevin McCarthy has Brass Balls.
What Traitor Joe did was another Criminal Act. As VP Traitor Joe did not have the Declassification Powers of a President. The Raid on Mar-a-log was a Clown Show. The presence of Classified Information in an unauthorized location used by Joe Biden as VP, a Chinese Government Think Tank, is Treason!
For this to be released indicates it is very bad and is reported early by CBS for damage control.
Bannon said a few times that the Biden Center @ Univ. of Penn is mostly funded by the CCP. And, the president of the Univ. retired so Biden could give him a great job as ambassador to Germany. That was after he gave Biden a fake professorship for $900,000 a year.
This trick would be a great way to transfer secrets to China. It reminds me of Hillary, she “lost” several phones, that also was a great way to give out secrets.