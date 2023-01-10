This Is Why Biden’s Classified Documents Are a Problem

Joe Biden, as Vice President, kept classified documents in a safe at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington after he left office. It’s a fake think tank and serves as a vehicle for political activism.

Lawyers found them, and the United States Attorney is investigating at the request of The National Archives.

Donald Trump was President of the United States when he took classified documents to Florida. He was able to declassify them easily. Biden did not have that authority. As President, Trump could de-classify documents. Biden was not President at the time and did not have that power. He was a Vice President.

The number of documents Biden had was far smaller, perhaps only ten. The classification level is unknown.

The real problem is this:

The material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.,” Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

They knew before the election and covered it up. The National Archives took possession of the documents the day after it was found. This is one more example of the two-tiered system we live under. More than that, it shows we can’t trust our intelligence agencies to protect us. They protect Democrats.

This should matter to people. It’s not the Hunter scandal, but it’s big enough. Some reports claim he essentially stole the documents.

No one in any of our intelligence agencies said a word. That had to be for political reasons. Nothing else makes sense.

Every agency is politicized – Left.

Hopefully, the House Republicans will look into this. It affects Donald Trump. How do they charge Trump and not Biden? We don’t need DJT perp-walked unless they want to do the same to Joe Biden.

We have to at least try to stop this corrupt system of justice. Once they unionized these folks, the agencies went 100% Left and they are way too biased. It’s dangerous for our Republic.

