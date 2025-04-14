Accused Killer of Austin Metcalf Out on Reduced Bail and Depicted as a Victim

Karmelo Anthony, the accused killer of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet, is out on reduced bail. He also has activist Dominique Alexander helping him.

His GiveSendGo fundraiser has raised over $421,000. Austin Metcalf’s fundraiser only has $344,607.

Alexander defines Karmelo as a victim on his X Post

Karmelo Anthony is SAFE at home.

This moment is a reminder that a community united can never be divided.

The journey ahead is long, but today—we celebrate a victory for justice, for family, and for the power of people coming together to protect our youth.

Thank you to everyone who stood with us.

The fight continues, but tonight, Karmelo is home.

Alexander’s Next Generation Network stated:

We will not be moved by hate or bigotry. When the people unite, we can never be divided. Hate can only be driven out by light—and the people rising up to protect a 17-year-old boy is a powerful reminder of what democracy truly looks like.

We stand for Black rights. We stand for all rights.

This is what justice in action looks like.

What about the murdered boy, Austin Metcalf? He is the actual victim.

If things were reversed, would we see riots in the streets with police assaulted and people looting?

Judge Tucker’s gutless call to cut Karmelo Anthony’s bond to $250K is a fiery middle finger to Austin Metcalf’s family! She’s letting a killer lounge at home while justice burns—disgraceful! This is her pic.twitter.com/o2odmjNVXv — Grass (@DewyGrassBlades) April 14, 2025

SAY HIS NAME: AUSTIN METCALF – MVP Frisco Memorial High School Football

– National Honors Society

– Near perfect GPA The Texan (17) was fatally st*bbed in the chest by Karmelo Anthony (17) at a Texas track meet. Legacy media would call this a hate crime if races were reversed. pic.twitter.com/OgSXNzT62R — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 3, 2025

