New Harvard Harris Poll Finds Trump’s Policies Are Popular

A new Harvard Harris poll has President Trump’s approval at 48% and Democrat approval underwater at 42%.
However, most Americans support President Trump’s policies, with a split in approval of tariffs.
- 74% support deporting illegals
- 70% support closing the border
- 69% support DOGE
- 65% want to ban trans-identifying males from female sports
- 57% want to end foreign aid
- 57% want reciprocal tariffs
- 53% back Alaska drilling
- Americans are evenly split on tariffs.
- Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America is unpopular. Only 37% support the change.