New Harvard Harris Poll Finds Trump’s Policies Are Popular

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

A new Harvard Harris poll has President Trump’s approval at 48% and Democrat approval underwater at 42%.

However, most Americans support President Trump’s policies, with a split in approval of tariffs.

  • 74% support deporting illegals
  • 70% support closing the border
  • 69% support DOGE
  • 65% want to ban trans-identifying males from female sports
  • 57% want to end foreign aid
  • 57% want reciprocal tariffs
  • 53% back Alaska drilling
  • Americans are evenly split on tariffs.
  • Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America is unpopular. Only 37% support the change.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments