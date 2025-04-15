Good to Know: They Sacrificed Children But They Weren’t Violent

CBS News reported about an ancient city just outside present-day Mexico City. Teotihuacan—”the city of the gods” or “the place where men become gods”—is best known for its twin Temples of the Sun and Moon.

It was a large city with over 100,000 inhabitants and a territory of around 8 square miles. The City reached its peak between 100 B.C. and A.D. 750. It was pre-Aztec. You can watch the video at this link.

Here’s the important part:

Lorena Paiz, the archaeologist who led the discovery, said that the Teotihuacan altar was believed to have been used for sacrifices, “especially of children.”

This is the best section:

María Belén Méndez, an archaeologist who was not involved with the project, said the discovery confirms “that there has been an interconnection between both cultures and what their relationships with their gods and celestial bodies was like.”

“We see how the issue of sacrifice exists in both cultures. It was a practice; it’s not that they were violent, it was their way of connecting with the celestial bodies,” she said.

Emphasis added.

They’re not violent? They were just connecting spiritually with celestial bodies. What do you think? The archeologist is woke? Imagine saying that people who sacrificed tiny children are not violent. The Left has lost its moral compass.

Teotihuacan, Teotihuacanlılar tarafından yapılmış. Neden şehri terk ettikleri bilinmiyor. Aztekler geldiklerinde bu görkemli piramitleri görmüşler ve tanrıların yaptığını düşünmüşler. Bu sebeple şehre Tanrıların Şehri ismini vermişler. pic.twitter.com/jgv7K0CIDg — Fatih Koparan – Ümit Özdağ’ı Serbest Bırakın (@ifkoparan) December 6, 2020

