Accused of a disgusting act, Don Lemon leaked the victim’s private file

Don Lemon is accused of an agressive and disgusting sexual act. You can read about it on the complaint in the tweet. It is important to note that Lemon’s lawyers want to blame the victim and leaked the victim’s private file.

Hampton’s bartender Dustin Hice says in his Suffolk County Supreme Court suit that he was slinging drinks in July 2018 for The Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack when he and his coworkers decided to go out for drinks after work one night.

At the Murf’s Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor, Hice saw Lemon. “I see out of the corner of my eye, it’s Don Lemon’’ there, too.

He wanted to buy Lemon a drink. Hice said he wasn’t hitting on him. Lemon didn’t want to be noticed.

“I absolutely wasn’t hitting on him whatsoever,’’ Hice said of Lemon, 53, who is gay and married. “I’m a heterosexual male.”

“About 5 or 10 minutes later, Don gets up, walks around the bar, and commits the sexual act you can read on the tweet from TechnoFog.

New info on the Don Lemon Assault Case (accused of a disgusting sexual act): Lemon’s lawyers, in an effort to attack the victim, publicly disclosed a private file-sharing link. Confidential and sensitive information on the victim was “immediately breached by the general public” pic.twitter.com/snFaWzJI7K — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 20, 2021

