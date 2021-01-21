Someone powerful got away with a felony for leak of Flynn-Kislyak call

If you will remember, someone illegally unmasked and leaked a phone conversation between then-NSA Michael Flynn and Ambassador Kislyak. It was a harmless conversation between the two officials that was used to accuse General Flynn of colluding with Russian spies.

Someone very high-up committed the felonious act and got away with it. It was closed without charges.

This DoJ is very corrupt.

Who do you think it was? Susan Rice? Samantha Power? Joe?

Quite the scoop from @ktbenner and @npfandos (follow!) The Flynn/Kislyak leak investigation has been closed with no charges filed. Someone powerful got away with a felony. Link:https://t.co/X2UZbMmCN6 pic.twitter.com/ltdZpRETrm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 20, 2021

