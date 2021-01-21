Someone powerful got away with a felony for leak of Flynn-Kislyak call

By
M. Dowling
-
0

If you will remember, someone illegally unmasked and leaked a phone conversation between then-NSA Michael Flynn and Ambassador Kislyak. It was a harmless conversation between the two officials that was used to accuse General Flynn of colluding with Russian spies.

Someone very high-up committed the felonious act and got away with it. It was closed without charges.

This DoJ is very corrupt.

Who do you think it was? Susan Rice? Samantha Power? Joe?

