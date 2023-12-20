ACLU Files Suit Against TX for Trying to Secure the Border

The ACLU of Texas filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday challenging the state’s new law. It authorizes Texas law enforcement to detain and arrest migrants suspected of crossing the southern border illegally.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the County of El Paso and advocacy groups Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and American Gateways. It names Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Bill Hicks, a district attorney for the 34th District of Texas, as defendants.

ABC News called Gov. Abbott “hardline” for wanting to secure the border.

The ACLU Case

The lawsuit argues that only the federal government can handle issues of immigration and deportation.

“S.B. 4 violates the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution. Immigration is a quintessentially federal authority,” the lawsuit states. “S.B. 4 jettisons this system, grasping control over immigration from the federal government and depriving people subject to that system of all of the federal rights and due process that Congress provided to them, including the rights to contest removal and seek asylum”

“For months, immigration advocates have claimed that the new law could cause widespread racial profiling and the imprisonment of migrants who may have crossed into the country in between ports of entry but have the legal right to stay while their asylum claims are processed,” ABC News stated. [The media refuses to recognize that it is fraud to claim every person in the world coming illegally has a legitimate asylum case].

“There is no U.S. federal analogue to a lone officer in their own discretion escorting someone to the border and saying get out. That is a very scary prospect that is categorically different from what the federal government does. In addition to that, in the federal system people would be able to present their claims to an immigration officer and an immigration judge,” David Donatti, a senior staff attorney with the Texas ACLU, told ABC News in November after the bill was passed by the Texas House of Representatives.

Additionally, the ACLU is worried that the prisons will be overcrowded, and lawyers for Las Americas (an open borders group) won’t be able to reach their clients.

Of course, they’re worried parents will be separated from their children.

KJP made a most infuriating statement that it will make communities less safe.

KJP Weighs In

The law is incredibly extreme,” spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre’ told Mary Bruce on Tuesday about SB 4. “It does not make communities in Texas safer.”

She added, “Communities should not, should not be individually targeted and put into … harm’s way and this is what we’re seeing.”

