ACLU to Sue President Trump Over Federal Funds for Sanctuary Cities

President Trump announced today that he is preparing the paperwork to withhold all federal funding from sanctuary cities, which he says are protecting criminals instead of victims:

No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!

Judges will immediately block that. Those will be the same judges who won’t stop sanctuary cities.

According to the un-American, Soviet-born ACLU, Donald Trump’s attempts to withhold vital funding to bully and coerce states into compliance are plainly unconstitutional.

The ACLU is our biggest nemeis. They hate America and are on the extreme far-left. However, they could be correct.

This is their take:

The Trump administration has not been subtle in its desire to use federal funding for political punishment. Whether threatening to cut off grants to sanctuary cities, to block financial assistance to states that push back against the president’s demands, or to freeze all federal grants and loans for social services across the country, Trump and his allies want us to believe they can wield the federal budget like a weapon. The reality is that the administration’s ability to withhold or condition funding is far more limited than they let on. The Constitution, Supreme Court precedent, and long-standing federal law stand firmly in the way of this brazen abuse of presidential power.

Democrats are masterful at political punishment, but none of their shenanigans ever bother the ACLU.

Meanwhile, how can it be legal to give sanctuary to people violating our laws? Where is Congress on this?

