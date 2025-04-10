Monster Host of Anti-Fascist Radio Gets 50 Years for Child Rape

Moments after Madrano, 43, spoke to court, Mosman said he had “never” seen a person who pleaded guilty “show less acceptance of responsibility for that crime.

A Portland leftist radio host and producer named Noah Madrano was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison following a prosecution by the DOJ. He abducted a Canadian child, smuggled her to Oregon by hiding her in the trunk of his car, raped her repeatedly and made videos of the rape.

“Mr. Madrano, while expressing the word ‘remorse,’ continues to maintain a story that is a complete lie about what happened,” the judge said. “I reject categorically that he only wanted what was best for (the victim) and that he was only trying to help her.”

The brave child victim went to court to address the monster who assaulted her.

“I’m not a failure. I‘m a survivor, I’m a warrior, I have power over myself,” she said. “He does not deserve to have that power anymore.”

According to Andy Ngo, Madrano was a leftist radio host and producer at Portland’s self-described “anti-fascism” station KBOO-FM at the time of his arrest in 2022.

A 2022 Post Millennial investigation revealed that Madrano had a history of fantasizing about pedophilia on social media. According to a post on his now-deleted X account, formerly Twitter, Madrano had written at the time, “I put my tiny c-k into little kid’s hands & mouths to make it seem bigger than it really is.” The profile banner on his account featured a nude child. Additionally, Madrano’s YouTube account under the username “Madnana42” included content suggesting an interest in violent sexual abuse of minors, as depicted in a playlist on the account titled, “Videos of teenagers literally getting raped.”

Noah Madrano, 43, was handed concurrent sentences of 600 months, or 50 years in prison, and 360 months, or 30 years, on Tuesday by Oregon Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman.

He faced six U.S. federal charges and was set to go to trial in January at the U.S. District Court of Oregon in Portland. Instead, Madrano submitted a plea deal to two of the felonies, forgoing a trial.

