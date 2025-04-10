Resolution Passes: House and Senate Agree to Cut $1.5T

Speaker Mike Johnson and Leader John Thune brought their caucus together to pass a renegotiated budget plan allowing Trump’s tax cuts and spending reductions to pass through reconciliation. It will be a big, beautiful plan:

The House on Thursday narrowly adopted a Republican budget blueprint for slashing taxes and government spending, after hard-line conservatives concerned that it would balloon the nation’s debt ended a revolt that had threatened to derail President Trump’s domestic agenda.

Approval of the plan, which was in doubt until nearly the very end, was a victory for Republican leaders and Mr. Trump. It allowed them to move forward with crafting major legislation to enact a huge tax cut, financed with deep reductions in spending on federal programs, and pushing it through Congress over Democratic opposition.

Just yesterday, the media made it sound as if it was impossible. That is one of the tactics they use to bash the holdouts and make Republicans look chaotic.

They still have to agree on where the cuts will come from. The House wants to cut the Medicaid expansion, and the Senate doesn’t. However, DOGE can probably help the Senate make recommendations. The government is one bloated Bureaucracy. Biden expanded it by $7 trillion. Anything he expanded should go.

The Medicaid expansion is unaffordable for states and just more welfare. However, once the freebies are in, they are hard to eliminate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said the Senate is “aligned with the House in terms of what their budget resolution outlined in terms of savings.”

There was no battle, and Trump didn’t have to interfere, although the media painted a totally different picture.

TRUMP didn’t have to “call a single member” to pass the budget, @SpeakerJohnson said — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 10, 2025

The media lost again.

