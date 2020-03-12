Acosta says referencing the ‘foreign virus’ is ‘xenophobic’

U.S. officials are calling the Coronavirus — ‘Wuhan Virus’ or ‘Foreign Virus’ — which is resulting in the media condemning them as racists and xenophobes. Jim Acosta is one of the worst offenders, calling the President ‘xenophobic’ for using the word ‘foreign.’

There is a reason for the administration calling it by these terms. The Chinese leadership is trying to say — falsely — that the Coronavirus started in the United States.

The U.S. media is attacking the President and his staff as racist for referencing China in any way. The terms merely signify where the virus originated. It is important as a way to defend ourselves from this lie.

Viruses are usually named after the place of origin, in any case. No one is prejudiced against the Chinese people, politics aside of course. They’re terrific people.

Under these guidelines, Spain should complain about the Spanish flu being named after them. It didn’t even originate in Spain.

Why it needs to be called the Wuhan Virus:

#China‘s false and irresponsible charges are dangerous because Beijing is creating the justification for attacking America. This is not to say Beijing will attack–we can deter Chinese leaders–but this is how tragedies begin. #COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic #XiJinping https://t.co/9EWF5hQxSr — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) March 12, 2020

JIM ACOSTA, PROFESSIONAL HACK

The moronic CNN reporter Jim Acosta went on a tear, ripping into the President for calling it a foreign virus. If the word ‘foreign’ is now racist, we will never be able to tell the truth about another country again.

Acosta tied it bizarrely to immigration and Steven Miller’s alleged ‘hardline’ views. Miller only wants borders protected. Acosta’s conclusion is the administration is xenophobic.

“The president referred to the coronavirus as a “foreign virus,’” Acosta said after Trump’s Oval Office address to the nation Wednesday night. “It’s going to come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia to use that kind of term in this speech.”

Ironically, Acosta himself has called it the Wuhan Virus. What a partisan, dishonest hack he is.

Trump calls coronavirus a ‘foreign virus’ in Oval Office address https://t.co/KcuSvjeEdJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 12, 2020

Watch:

There’s a global pandemic, all European travel to the U.S. has been shut down, yet Jim Acosta is more concerned about Trump being ‘racist’ for calling it a “foreign virus.”pic.twitter.com/l27ZQzty9s — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 12, 2020