AOC has the solutions for the Wuhan Virus

Economic illiterate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her solutions to address the Wuhan virus. They are remarkably hard-left and are the same solutions she claims will cure the climate change problem.

If we turn everything over to the fully-centralized government, all be well. She wants a universal basic income which is most certainly communism. And she wants free everything. No one should ever pay for a thing.

The freshman congresswoman from New York said, “Right about now would be a great time to weigh emergency measures like … Extending Medicare/Medicaid coverage to all … Eviction freezes … No-strings UBI programs … Eliminating work requirements for SNAP &other [sic] assistance … Humanitarian provisions in prisons & decarceral policies.” [We think she made up that word ‘decarceral.’]

“Some are talking about unemployment insurance, & while good it’s not nearly enough. There are enormous sectors of our economy (tipped workers, freelance, shift workers) who may not be “unemployed” but whose lives are still dramatically disrupted to the point of eviction, etc,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Right about now would be a great time to weigh emergency measures like:

– Extending Medicare/Medicaid coverage to all

– Eviction freezes

– No-strings UBI programs

– Eliminating work requirements for SNAP &other assistance

– Humanitarian provisions in prisons & decarceral policies — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

Some are taking about ⬆️unemployment insurance, & while good it’s not nearly enough. There are enormous sectors of our economy (tipped workers, freelance, shift workers) who may not be “unemployed” but whose lives are still dramatically disrupted to the point of eviction, etc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

This is not the time for half measures. We need to take dramatic action now to stave off the worst public health & economic affects. That includes making moves on paid leave, debt relief, waiving work req’s, guaranteeing healthcare, UBI, detention relief(pretrial, elderly, imm) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

She wants to freeze every debt basically, without understanding that there are people who require these payments to continue operating.

Freeze student loan debt:

The Federal government should consider pausing collection on student loan debt. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

Freeze mortgage debt:

We should also consider measures on mortgage relief. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

The President is recommending subsidies for targeted populations and industries, but she wants a broad sweep, making us socialists over night.