Acosta Works Midnights Now, No One Likes Him

Jim Acosta’s been sent to the midnight slot on CNN, and Wolf Blitzer took his ten o’clock slot. He’s threatening to quit after his demotion, but that is probably what CNN is hoping.

Acosta made his career such as it is by mocking President Trump and anyone tied to him.

He’s very obnoxious.

According to The Daily Mail, his colleagues don’t like him either.

“Jim is one of the least-liked and most eye-rolled of all the talent at CNN. And this has been a longstanding status,” said one network insider.

“He’s insufferable, an egomaniac. If he can make himself part of the story, he will.”

Another added: “His jealousy is even visibly thicker than his makeup and hardened hair gel.”

Trump correctly called him a “nasty person” in 2018. Acosta wrote a hate Trump book that no one bought.

On Thursday, CNN announced 200 layoffs and a series of major changes, one of which was to boot Acosta from his mid-morning slot and give him a show starting at midnight.

So now he is threatening to quit.

Staffers think it might be CNN’s effort to win favor with President Trump.

Behind the scenes, his rise from obscurity annoyed colleagues, several of whom told DailyMail.com they grew tired of Acosta’s “resistance” schtick.

“Before Trump came along, Jim was a run-of-the mill on-air talent. But then came his epiphany,” said the insider.

“He realized that if he needled Trump, people would applaud him on Twitter and online. Jim simply could not resist this added limelight.”

The day Trump – briefly – revoked his credentials for White House coverage was the absolute best day of Jim’s life.

“He was famous now. He was glowing, visibly thrilled, and smiling. People knew who he was. He was part of the headlines.

“And so, he began to make this his entire personality. The guy was insufferable before, but now it’s times-ten. He clearly felt that he was seen as some kind of hero.”

He’d seethe if anyone scooped him.

So, where do you go from midnight at CNN?

