Rep. Tlaib Screamed on the House Floor Against Deporting Thieves

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Rep. Rashida Tlaib screamed her fool head off on the House floor over a bill deporting alien thieves. She claimed it would hurt her mother. I guess she’s telling us her mother is a thief.

Her technique for winning is to scream and threaten.

Tlaib has friends who are literally terrorists.  She has no business being in Congress.

Rashida has a history of screaming and refusing to condemn Hamas. She has insanely demanded the end of policing and imprisonment.

The Michigan Democrat Representative became famous for running into various GOP events screaming and threatening.

Does anyone care how much she screams anymore?


