White House Adviser Says the "Deep State" Is Real

By
M Dowling
-
1
26

Byron Cohen, a Biden appointee who works as an advisor for the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, said the “deep state” is real “to some degree” and could decide to sabotage President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health Secretary.

“People joke about the ‘deep state,’ but to some degree, it’s real,” Cohen told an undercover OMG journalist. He revealed the extent to which the deep state operates, saying, “It’s not just a matter of ordering people to do things. They have ways to slow things down or block you without you realizing it.”

He’s not telling us anything we don’t know. Chuck Schumer already told us they can get us.

I feel sorry for this young man.  He didn’t say anything Chuck Schumer wouldn’t say. Unelected bureaucrats sabotage people they don’t like. We noticed.

Remember what Chuck Schumer said about how the agencies can get even six ways from Sunday?


