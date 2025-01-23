White House Adviser Says the “Deep State” Is Real

Byron Cohen, a Biden appointee who works as an advisor for the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, said the “deep state” is real “to some degree” and could decide to sabotage President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health Secretary.

“People joke about the ‘deep state,’ but to some degree, it’s real,” Cohen told an undercover OMG journalist. He revealed the extent to which the deep state operates, saying, “It’s not just a matter of ordering people to do things. They have ways to slow things down or block you without you realizing it.”

He’s not telling us anything we don’t know. Chuck Schumer already told us they can get us.

‘THE DEEP STATE IS REAL:’ White House Advisor Reveals How Bureaucracy Protects “Its Own Interests,” Predicts Bureaucracy Will ‘Crush’ RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary; “If I Was Given an Order… I Would Either Try to Block It or Resign” “RFK Jr. is a very bad pick for HHS… it’s… pic.twitter.com/IsPGb8lljd — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 23, 2025

I feel sorry for this young man. He didn’t say anything Chuck Schumer wouldn’t say. Unelected bureaucrats sabotage people they don’t like. We noticed.

DEEP STATE OFFICIAL WADDLES AWAY: Top White House Advisor Confronted By O’Keefe for Admitting on Tape ‘The Deep State Is Real’ @ByronCohenMA looks back in bewilderment at the American Swiper before frustratingly exclaiming, “I’m not really interested in having this… pic.twitter.com/Hx6coNb42C — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 23, 2025

Remember what Chuck Schumer said about how the agencies can get even six ways from Sunday?

Want to know how President Trump, Alex Jones and many other Patriotic Americans are ‘entrapped’ in Fraudulent Lawfare? Chuck Schumer explains, “Intelligence Agencies ‘Have 6 ways from Sunday of getting back at you…” -Schumer describing the CIA/FBI/DOJ. pic.twitter.com/mskTj31fQH — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 10, 2024

