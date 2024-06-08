ACP: “Immediately Stop Pushing” Trans Drugs, Surgeries on Kids

By
M DOWLING
-
1
11

The American College of Pediatricians warned other medical associations to stop pushing transgender insanity on children, including adolescents. Where have they been? At least they are here now.

They warn the medical associations to “IMMEDIATELY stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex.”

The ACP affirmed that sex is a “dimorphic, innate trait defined in relation to an organism’s biological role in reproduction, male and female.”

“Therefore, given the recent research and the revelations of the harmful approach advocated by WPATH and its followers in the United States, we, the undersigned, call upon the medical professional organizations of the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the  Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex.

“Instead, these organizations should recommend comprehensive evaluations and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria. We also encourage the physicians who are members of these professional organizations to contact their leadership and urge them to adhere to the evidence-based research now available.”

This is how it used to be. Let’s pray it goes back. They’ve damaged a generation of children.

Watch this film and find out what is wrong with this entire ideology.

via the great patriot, Robby Starbuck


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz