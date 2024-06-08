ACP: “Immediately Stop Pushing” Trans Drugs, Surgeries on Kids

The American College of Pediatricians warned other medical associations to stop pushing transgender insanity on children, including adolescents. Where have they been? At least they are here now.

They warn the medical associations to “IMMEDIATELY stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex.”

The ACP affirmed that sex is a “dimorphic, innate trait defined in relation to an organism’s biological role in reproduction, male and female.”

“Therefore, given the recent research and the revelations of the harmful approach advocated by WPATH and its followers in the United States, we, the undersigned, call upon the medical professional organizations of the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex.

“Instead, these organizations should recommend comprehensive evaluations and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria. We also encourage the physicians who are members of these professional organizations to contact their leadership and urge them to adhere to the evidence-based research now available.”

This is how it used to be. Let’s pray it goes back. They’ve damaged a generation of children.

The American College of Pediatricians just put out a statement calling out all the major medical associations by name for pushing the gender transition craze on kids. They ask for these groups to “IMMEDIATELY stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers,… pic.twitter.com/Rba8HDLkoM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2024

Watch this film and find out what is wrong with this entire ideology.

Huge news: 30+ million people watched the trailer for “The War On Children”. My @X subscribers watched the full film first. Their support made it possible for us to do something incredible… “The War On Children” film is now free for EVERYONE on to watch this week! One… pic.twitter.com/AtL1cU3nmq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 12, 2024

via the great patriot, Robby Starbuck

Related