ACT for America Announces Progress towards Election Security, 26 Down, 24 to Go

by Mark Schwendau

ACT for America Education’s mission is “to educate, engage, train, and mobilize citizens to ensure the safety and security of Americans against all threats foreign and domestic while preserving civil liberties guaranteed by the US Constitution.” Its founder is the very famous Brigitte Gabriel, a leading commentator on politics, culture, and national security, as well as a bestselling author. She came to us as a legal immigrant from Lebanon.

ACT for America announced this week they have helped work to pass new private funding bans in our elections now in 26 states. Almost all six of the so-called “swing states” that were involved in the 2020 General Election now have laws passed, with Michigan being an exception where thus far, the law has been vetoed twice.

The 26 states:

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

This 501(c)(3) organization based out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, reports they have now set their eyes on seven additional states seeing legislative movements that need a grassroots campaign organized to pass or resurrect and pass legislation with the intent of securing future elections in the 24 remaining states.

Their mission is to protect our nation from future election fraud and election interference by private funding bans, which have been proven to impact local county elections by as much as 30%. Such funding now sometimes goes by the name of “Zukerbucks” or “Zuck Bucks” since the Meta (Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg) donated $350 million by way of his own nonprofit, the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL). This questionable organization then distributed grants to hundreds of county and city elections officials in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

One example of how these funds were illegally used to influence the election was in Wisconsin where hundreds of unsecured drop boxes were positioned around the state where they were not security monitored, a violation of state law.

In the Fall of 2021, ACT for America launched an initiative titled “Secure Our Elections” to identify high-priority election security legislation that would make the greatest impact on preventing election fraud and to campaign for these policies in all 50 states and Federally, to get these bills passed and implemented as fast as possible.

That initiative noted three main goals:

To Implement a Private Funding Ban To Require Voter ID with a Photo and Citizenship Verification to Secure a Ballot To Eliminate Ballot Harvesting and Trafficking

In addition, the Secure Our Elections initiative included a citizen voter registration drive to drive stronger Midterm election turnouts. They recruited and placed nearly 500 volunteers in local grassroots movements training patriots on how to secure and monitor local voter rolls and hold officials accountable.

This organization at Act for America is currently in the process of raising funds for its stated purpose, as noted in this paragraph:

“Regarding states that have banned Zuckerbucks and Private Funding, we still need your help fighting for a federal bill that could at least pass the House in DC! In fact, some of these blue states will NEVER pass this ban UNLESS there is a Federal Bill that forces their hand. We can’t stand by and allow blue states to cheat states with bans through this major election security breach!”

They then go on to give a progress report on banning private funding of elections as follows:

2023 New Legislation Passed

Maryland passed its first Zuckerbucks and Private Funding of Elections bill, HB291.

Florida and Idaho passed legislation in 2021 and recently passed new enhancement legislation to close loopholes, including FL-S0524 and ID-H11.

Wisconsin passed a Joint Resolution 101 to amend the state constitution to prohibit all private funding in 2022 which is expected to be enacted this legislative session.

2023 Legislative Watch :

US Federal Bill ‘End Zuckerbucks Act’ HR 4290 of 2022!

Georgia Yes on SB222; Illinois No on HB5448; Montana Yes on SB117; North Carolina Yes on S89-Override Gov. Veto; Wyoming Yes on HB224.

2021-2022 Failed Legislation: Resurrect and Pass.

Kansas Resurrect/Yes on 2022-SB293; Louisiana Resurrect/Yes on 2022-HB811; Michigan Resurrect/Yes on 2022-SB0303/HB5253; Minnesota Resurrect/Yes on 2022-SB3333/HF4790; Rhode Island Resurrect/Yes on HB7830; South Carolina Resurrect/Yes on 2021-H3877.

OPINION:

If your state is one of those resisting or dragging its feet on this legislation, now would be a good time to write your local state legislators and newspapers to put the pressure on. There is no good excuse to oppose such legislation. It might also be a good idea to write to Mark Zuckerberg and tell him to spend his millions on America’s food banks rather than our elections. After all, if you think about it logically, if we had the right people in our elected offices, we might not need food banks!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related