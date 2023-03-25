Gen. Milley Claims Ukraine’s “an Important National Interest,” As US Is Invaded

General Mark Milley, leader of the Afghanistan debacle, said at a hearing on Wednesday that President Joe Biden had been “very clear” about the end state of the Ukraine War. The end state is when they’re free. As millions of anonymous people illegally pour through the US border, Milley said Ukraine is “an important national interest that’s fundamental to” EU and US security.

Ukraine will have security while we have none. People suspect this is another Vietnam War or the Afghanistan surrender.

The End State

“It’s very clear the strategic end state is the global rules-based international order that was put in place in 1945 is upheld,” he said. Milley then called Ukraine “an important national interest.”

“How do you do that? How do you know you’ve achieved that end state? You achieve that end state when Ukraine remains a free, sovereign, independent country with a territory intact and then, you know, the rules base was upheld. If that rules-based order, which is in its 80th year, if that goes out the window — and be very careful — we will be doubling our defense budgets at that point, because that will introduce not an era of great power competition, that will begin an era of great power conflict, and that will be extraordinarily dangerous for the whole world.

“Ukraine is a fight for Ukraine, that’s existential for Ukraine. But for the rest of us, it’s a much bigger and important national interest, that’s fundamental to the United States to Europe and global security.”

Milley believes taking back Crimea would be “an extraordinarily difficult goal to achieve militarily,” whether to try to do so is a decision for the Ukrainians.

“Our task is to help Ukraine defend itself,” Milley added. “The United States is not at war with Russia, even though Russia tries to portray that.”

Our leaders are illogical, dangerously so. Why even ask Milley questions? What does he know?

This Should Be Our National Interest

A one-year-old Guatemalan child was abandoned along the Colorado River Monday afternoon by a smuggler who took him across the border and then left him to fend for himself along the water’s edge. Thanks to our agent’s quick response, tragedy was averted! pic.twitter.com/mY2K7t59VE — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) March 23, 2023

ONCE-IN-A-CENTURY GEOPOLITICAL POWER SHIFT

We should be talking about comments between Presidents Xi and Putin caught on a hot mic at their recent three-day lovefest.

In a clip posted on social media on Tuesday, Xi and Putin were seen shaking hands while discussing a once-in-a-century geopolitical power shift.

“Right now there are changes—the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years—and we are the ones driving these changes together,” Xi told Putin as the pair shook hands while saying goodbye to each other at the Kremlin. Putin responded: “I agree.”

We helped bring this about by weaponizing SWIFT and leveling sanctions that only hurt the West. Russia is fine.

Our enemies are joining forces to end the petrodollar and our dominance in the world. Russia and China have allies to the south of us, North Korea, Pakistan, Iran, and others with large armies and fossil fuels.

