An investigation has revealed that five groups funded by ActBlue, namely Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America, were involved in organizing protests against Tesla. Through ActBlue, these groups have received funding from donors such as George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix. Those are the usual commie troublemakers.

ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. Seven senior officials resigned this week, including the associate general counsel.

They took foreigners’ donations without checking a thing. They took credit cards without even the three-number code. The organization used foreign gift cards. They didn’t care where the money came from.

Johann Georg Wyss, known as Hansjörg Wyss, was born on September 19, 1935. He is a Swiss billionaire (now living in the U.S. part-time). His donations were divided into over 1,600,000 separate donations across 400,000 clueless donors. That wasn’t a one-off. It was one in a pattern.

They used their own money to establish NGOs, and then the NGOs use taxpayer dollars to fund their corrupt fundraising.

James O’Keefe was the first to uncover the corruption.

James O'Keefe was the first to uncover the corruption.

The NY Times Reports Internal Chaos at the Probably Corrupt Fundraiser

ActBlue, the online fund-raising organization that powers Democratic candidates, has plunged into turmoil, with at least seven senior officials resigning late last month and a remaining lawyer suggesting he faced internal retaliation.

The departures from ActBlue, which helps raise money for Democrats running for office at all levels of government, come as the group is under investigation by congressional Republicans. They have advanced legislation that some Democrats warn could be used to debilitate what is the party’s leading fund-raising operation.

The exodus has set off deep concerns about ActBlue’s future. Last week, two unions representing the group’s workers sent a blistering letter to ActBlue’s board of directors that listed the seven officials who had left. The letter described an “alarming pattern” of departures that was “eroding our confidence in the stability of the organization.”

We can only hope it fails. This is how they raised so much money, and from lots of foreigners who do not like Trump’s agenda.

