Ukrainian State journalist [propagandist] Vadym Karpiak wants our President murdered. He runs the state propaganda news, Telemarthian United News, and is a top Ukrainian journalist on the program.

Rest assured that President Zelensky doesn’t appreciate anything the US or Europe has done.

The NY Times even admits it’s propaganda and losing in popularity as the war drags on and the graves multiply. People are tired of the show’s false rosy picture of the war.

The program was used to hold the country together.

It was officially enacted by State decree after Russia invaded, and they pay 40% of the costs. Initially, the program broadcast needed information such as where the fighting was taking place and where they could go to take shelter.

Viewership went from 40% to 10% as the war dragged on and people became wise.

Ukraine and Russia leaders aren’t so different. The Ukrainian leadership is more like Russia than Europe.

Vadym Karpiak, a Ukrainian journalist, has advocated for the killing of Donald Trump. The post remains active on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/dgBZYUsla9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 6, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email