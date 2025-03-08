US Coast Guard Gaptures Russian Nationals, Criminal Boating In

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) captured a group of illegal aliens that included two Russian nationals and a convicted criminal during a maritime operation in waters near Puerto Rico.

How many of these got through under the previous Democrat administration? We are so fearful of the Russians and we’ve allowed them to pour in with other enemies for four years.

The bust began roughly three nautical miles from Aguadilla on Feb. 28, but information was released this week.

Puerto Rico police spotted a suspicious 20-foot panga-style vessel and alerted the USCG Southeast.

Five people were removed from the vessel: a male and female from Russia and three men from the Dominican Republic, one of whom had a prior criminal history in the U.S.

The two Russians are going home. Do svidaniya, guys. Joe Biden’s Democrat buddies with the Autopen would have welcomed you. They are all going home except the criminal who is going to prison.

These panga boats have poured into California, Texas, and Florida for four years. Doesn’t this bother you Democrats out there? Are you this soulless?

