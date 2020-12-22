Acting DHS head: “our struggle with China is nothing short of a civilizational conflict”

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chad Wolf warned in a speech Sunday that the CCP’s goal is to upend the American way of life. Hie spoke virtually to the Heritage Foundation.

“China threatens the livelihood, prosperity, and well-being of each and every American. Your homes, your schools, your jobs, your retirement accounts, and your health are all at risk. Our struggle with China is nothing short of a civilizational conflict,” Wolf said at a virtual event hosted by The Heritage Foundation in Washington.

“Our founders had a powerful vision for this nation. To be a bastion of freedom, a shining ‘city upon a hill,’ and a beacon of hope to those suffering across the world—including those fleeing oppressive, authoritarian regimes,” Wolf continued.

THE CCP IS A ‘POLITICAL AND IDEOLOGICAL THREAT’

Wolf told listeners that the CCP is opposed to free and open Democrat societies. It is “a political and ideological threat. The CCP wants to reshape the world in its image: centrally-planned and authoritarian.”

Wolf warned that through disinformation and propaganda, the CCP seeks to destroy the United States from within.

“China attacks the legitimacy of our political system,” Wolf said. “Each day, Chinese operatives engage in disinformation campaigns designed to mislead the American public, pressure political figures, shape U.S. discourse in China’s favor, and shift responsibility for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic to others.”

He said the CCP uses cultural and commercial ties to influence all levels of the U.S. government and push pro-CCP policies.

The cyberattacks have the same objective.

TOP THREAT TO OUR SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY

“China is a top threat to U.S. supply chain security and a persistent source of counterfeit goods,” Wolf added, listing medicines, cosmetics, auto parts, and most recently, Personal Protective Equipment used during the pandemic, as some of the items the CCP produces to get an economic advantage.

Also, Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), warned in July: “The Chinese Communist Party’s theft of sensitive information and technology isn’t a rumor or a baseless accusation. It’s very real, and it’s part of a coordinated campaign by the Chinese government.”

He added that “the FBI opens a new China-related counterintelligence case nearly every 10 hours.”

Wolf concluded his remarks by revealing that his department will soon be releasing a strategic plan for countering the Chinese regime, “an innovative document built from President Trump’s 2017 National Security Strategy and the 2020 U.S. Strategic Approach to the People’s Republic of China.”