Biden tells ‘one-horse pony’ reporter that his son’s a victim of Russian disinformation

Joe Biden’s troubled son Hunter has not denied the laptops exposing his shady dealings. He is the one who recently announced that he was under investigation. Yet, despite this, Joe Biden is blaming Russians.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden if he still thought his son was the victim of Russian disinformation. Joe doubled down.

“Mr. President-Elect, on Russian disinformation,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy began, “Mr. President-Elect, do you still think that the stories from the fall about your son Hunter were Russian disinformation and a smear campaign like you said?”

“Yes. Yes. Yes. God love you, man. You’re a one-horse pony, I’ll tell you,” Biden responded. “Thank you. Thank you. I promise you my Justice Department will be totally on its own making its judgments about how they should proceed.”

One-horse pony?

Joe Biden still insists the investigation into Hunter Biden is Russian disinformation.

pic.twitter.com/C6SkjMsJ1y — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 22, 2020

JOE KNOWS IT’S NOT RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION

News broke in mid-October about emails that were found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. Hunter has never denied the laptop was his. The New York Post broke the story. Twitter then banned the NY Post to hide the story from the public.

CNN’s report said that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.”

Joe’s brother James is also under federal criminal investigation for actions relating to his hospital company.

NBC News reported earlier this month that a business partner of Hunter Biden warned Hunter Biden that he had not reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in income that he had made from his foreign business dealings.

And now, Joe Biden gets to pick the Attorney General. That’s why Bill Barr should have appointed a special counsel.