Acting Navy Secretary Torches fired captain as ‘naive’ and ‘stupid’

The USS Theodore Roosevelt’s former commanding officer was relieved of duty after raising the alarm about coronavirus outbreaks on the ship.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly torched the ousted captain Brett Crozier as he spoke with the remaining sailors aboard the ship.

Crozier, 50, wrote a letter warning of the outbreak and cc’d a lot of people having to know it would leak. It leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle who reported the contents last week.

“If he didn’t think, in my opinion, that this information wasn’t going to get out into the public, in this day and information age that we live in, then he was either ‘A’, too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this, Modly said of the former Captain. “The alternative is that he did this on purpose.”

“Think about that when you cheer the man of the ship who exposed you to that…I understand you love the guy. It’s good that you love him. But you’re not required to love him,” Modly said. He explained that the letter Modly wrote contained “sensitive information” regarding the condition of the aircraft carrier.

Crozier was beloved and his crew cheered him as he left the ship. He is now sick with coronavirus. The former captain saw it as advocating for his sailors’ safety.

HE ADDRESSED THE CREW’S RESPONSE

The acting navy secretary told the crew that their only concern right now should be how they can help each other during the crisis.

“That’s your duty,” Modly said. “Not to complain. Everyone is scared about this thing. And let me tell ya something, if this ship was in combat and there were hypersonic missiles coming in at it, you’d be pretty fucking scared too. But you do your jobs. And that’s what I expect you to. And that’s what I expect every officer on this ship to do, is to do your jobs.”

Modly said he was incensed that Crozier wrote in his memo that the United States is not at war. In fact, China is to blame for the current coronavirus pandemic because it hid the scope of the problem, said Modly, who also accused the Chinese of not being as transparent as the Navy.

In his speech to Theodore Roosevelt’s crew, Modly believes Crozier thinks the media was part of his chain of command.

There are 155 sailors on the ship who tested positive for the virus. The Navy is handling it.