Actor Jim Belushi, Senator Blumenthal back Antifa, BLM

Hollywood is sick, and they are damaging our culture. Take actor Jim Belushi. He is giving two thumbs up to the Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters in the clip below. As you can see, he’s cheering with fires burning behind him.

He’s also supporting the rioters tormenting the homeowners in a peaceful residential neighborhood.

What a guy.

At the same time, Da Nang Dick is calling for more of this. You can see his tweet below.

Meanwhile, Portland is one of the top cities people are leaving over high crime, high taxes, and homelessness. Democrat policies are ruining the city. They will soon select a new mayor. They can choose between Ted Wheeler who has helped bring the city to ruin and Sarah Iannarone who will complete the job as the Antifa mayor, a name she selected.

If you want this for the country, choose Biden and the Democrat down ballot.

Actor @JimBelushi was at the violent Portland BLM-antifa protest in downtown where rioters started multiple fires. He gives two thumbs up. https://t.co/lFjPEAhDPT #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9kbMUqqidw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 17, 2020

This is what Belushi is cheering on:

Overnight on 15–16 Oct., a crowd of BLM-antifa rioters shut down the street in downtown Portland & began setting fires. This was the 125th night of violent protesting. Only three people were arrested. #PortlandRiots #antifa https://t.co/UWvZ35k8p8 pic.twitter.com/d53xD8Wx4o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 16, 2020

Harassing innocent people in their homes:

“Wake up, mother f—ker, wake up!” BLM-antifa march through a residential area of north Portland at night & shine lights into people’s homes. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/tHUHgwez6O — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 17, 2020

Richard ‘Da Nang Dick’ Blumenthal

Next time Democrats claim they don’t support riots by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, think of Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Da Nang Dick, who lied about his military service, apparently wants people to riot in the streets, attack police, smash store windows, and loot to slow down the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett.

He also attacked Amy Coney Barrett for her religious beliefs. Sen. Blumenthal went after ACB for signing a pro-life petition as she was leaving mass 15 years ago and then tried to use a rape case to strawman her into saying that Roe v. Wade is settled law.

How did Connecticut residents ever vote for this despicable creature?

Dem CT Sen Blumenthal on Barrett: Our main and last best hope is for the American people to tell my colleagues..vote against this nominee and delay it until after the election. Those protests have to occur outside Washington, or even in the streets. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 15, 2020