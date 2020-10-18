Biden reads off teleprompter before a little bitty crowd to chants of 4 more years

Very few people showed up to watch Joe Biden read from a teleprompter in Detroit, Michigan. It’s ridiculous to waste time watching someone read off a teleprompter because he is incapable of speaking extemporaneously.

This is not the Babylon Bee:

Joe Biden reads from teleprompter at sparsely-attended campaign rally in Detroit, Mich. Video by @BGOnTheScene: pic.twitter.com/nfA0R2xDDq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 17, 2020

As he read off the teleprompter, every time he mentioned Trump’s name, the Trump supporters chanted four more years.

Dozens of Trump supporters were loudly chanting a mix of “Four more years,” “Trump” and “USA” throughout the event, growing louder anytime @JoeBiden mentioned the president. pic.twitter.com/7M0iZWdmRf — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 12, 2020

If crowds matter, Trump has it.

Americans lined up for hours to see President Trump. A Biden rally can’t fill a strip mall parking lot. #FloridaForTrump pic.twitter.com/r59PV4Ei81 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 16, 2020

Here’s another successful Biden rally:

Breaking News! One Person clapped at Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s Rally. Sources say it was either Jill Biden or the Camera man! pic.twitter.com/9zEQgkpw9q — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) October 14, 2020