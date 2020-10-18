Biden reads off teleprompter before a little bitty crowd to chants of 4 more years

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Very few people showed up to watch Joe Biden read from a teleprompter in Detroit, Michigan. It’s ridiculous to waste time watching someone read off a teleprompter because he is incapable of speaking extemporaneously.

This is not the Babylon Bee:

As he read off the teleprompter, every time he mentioned Trump’s name, the Trump supporters chanted four more years.

If crowds matter, Trump has it.

Here’s another successful Biden rally:

