Women’s marchers invade pro-life group acting like loons

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Women’s March in DC was fascistic as usual. They invaded the pro-life, pro-Amy Coney Barrett rally. They shut down their free speech as much as they could.

They’re vulgar, cursing, dopes running around in handmade outfits. They are the real deplorables.

Watch:

The only ones putting women in handmade’s outfits are other Democrats:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.