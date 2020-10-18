Women’s marchers invade pro-life group acting like loons

The Women’s March in DC was fascistic as usual. They invaded the pro-life, pro-Amy Coney Barrett rally. They shut down their free speech as much as they could.

They’re vulgar, cursing, dopes running around in handmade outfits. They are the real deplorables.

Watch:

Women’s March protesters scream at pro life pregnant woman. She was playing her babies heartbeat on a sonogram for the crowd to hear. pic.twitter.com/9LE2TLrZ5A — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) October 17, 2020

Women’s March protestors now surrounding ACB confirmation rally, screaming “RBG” and intent on shutting down any alternative speakers. This is the “tolerant left,” folks. pic.twitter.com/8CKXKKnoTd — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) October 17, 2020

BLM group now chanting “F**k Donald Trump” — anything to make sure people who disagree with them can’t be heard. — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) October 17, 2020

Tense scene outside the Supreme Court as conservatives rally in support of Amy Coney Barrett with @IWV while Women’s March protesters join the crowd. pic.twitter.com/vkuh7nrcIO — The Federalist (@FDRLST) October 17, 2020

We’ve reached the Supreme Court where the Women’s March has met a line of pro-life protesters. There’s now a sort of standoff with the two groups pic.twitter.com/OF2VNuiTmm — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 17, 2020

A Capitol Police officer confronted the guy who pulled @ashleysboe‘s sign away. The officer didn’t try to arrest him, instead warning him “Please don’t cause me a problem, that’s all I’m asking” before hopping across the barricade back to where police were watching from. pic.twitter.com/ERQFnnpES3 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 17, 2020

The only ones putting women in handmade’s outfits are other Democrats:

Women Marchers Led By ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Protesters Voice Opposition On Trump Ticket, Amy Coney Barrett Nomination #TrumpPenceOutNow #WomensMarch https://t.co/GrgqEWiXUi — Refuse Fascism Philly (@refusefascismPH) October 17, 2020