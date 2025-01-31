Actor Wants to Ban Knives, License Swords to Stop Stabbings

Actor Idris Elba thinks banning kitchen knives is a reasonable idea to stop the stabbings in the UK.

“The truth is that kitchen knives are perhaps 25% of the knives used in most of the terrible crimes…

“And those kitchen knives are usually a domestic situation…I hate to say it. Not all kitchen knives need to have a point on them.

“That sounds like a crazy thing to say, but actually it would reduce- you know, you can still cut your food without the point on your knife, which is an innovative way to sort of look at it.”

Uh, you could just deport them. Send them home where stabbings are a thing.

